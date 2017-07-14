Another baby giraffe born at Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo welcomed their second baby giraffe in just three months.

The newest baby was both Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

The baby boy was given the name Wakati to parents Wendy and Niklas.

Niklas is also father to Bogey, the giraffe born on April 3.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wakati to our giraffe family as we’ve been waiting awhile for this new baby,” shared Courtney Janney, area curator. “Wakati means “time” in Swahili and we felt it was a good fit for our new arrival. Wendy immediately began showing appropriate maternal instincts and we anticipate her keeping a close eye on Wakati as he integrates into the herd and begins to show independence.”

Tests show that baby Wakati is healthy and nursing. He stands at 5’10 and 125 pounds.

Memphis Zoo’s giraffe herd is now at nine; at least one giraffe has been born every year at Memphis Zoo since 2006.

Wakati is on exhibit now!

