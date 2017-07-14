Girl says older boy punched 7-month-old sister at daycare

A 7-year-old boy punched a 7-month-old girl at a daycare, according to the girl's sister.

Department of Children Services said it is investigating the incident.

Rodney Smith told Memphis Police Department he picked his daughter up from Wright Touch Child Care Center on Clearwood Road. He noticed she had bruises to her right eye and face.

"My grandbaby went to this daycare without a spot on her body and returned with all these bruises," the child's grandmother told WMC Action News 5.

Staff at the daycare told Smith that his daughter was injured while inside the playpen. However, Smith's other daughter, who is 4 years old, said she saw a boy punch her sister.

Smith took his youngest daughter to the hospital.

The child's grandmother said the ER doctor called the baby's injuries "serious," and suggested the family follow up with their regular pediatrician.

