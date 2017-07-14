Qualifying medical conditions for medical marijuana use in Arkansas

Qualifying medical conditions for medical marijuana use in Arkan - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
In order to qualify for medical marijuana, a physician who holds a valid, unrestricted, and existing license to practice in the state of Arkansas, must diagnose the patient with one or more of the following:

  • Cancer
  • Glaucoma
  • AIDS/HIV
  • Hep C
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
  • Tourette's Syndrome
  • Crohn's Disease
  • Ulcerative Colitis
  • PTSD
  • Severe Arthritis
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Alzheimer's Disease
  • A chronic debilitating disease

Below you can read more from the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment of 2016:

