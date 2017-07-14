Qualifying medical conditions for medical marijuana use in Arkansas

In order to qualify for medical marijuana, a physician who holds a valid, unrestricted, and existing license to practice in the state of Arkansas, must diagnose the patient with one or more of the following:

Cancer

Glaucoma

AIDS/HIV

Hep C

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Tourette's Syndrome

Crohn's Disease

Ulcerative Colitis

PTSD

Severe Arthritis

Fibromyalgia

Alzheimer's Disease

A chronic debilitating disease

Below you can read more from the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment of 2016:

