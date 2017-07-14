Driver of 18-wheeler arrested, charged in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

An 18-wheeler hit and killed a pedestrian, and the driver refused to stop. The driver has been taken into custody by police and they now have possession of the truck.

Memphis Police Department said the hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Winchester Road and Kirby Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The pedestrian died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Billie Saffold, 54, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident where an individual was injured and duty to give information and render aid.

Safford is out on $1,000 bond, and he is due in court on Monday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.