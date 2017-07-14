Man follows, confronts driver of 18-wheeler after fatal hit-and-run

A truck driver is behind bars in a deadly hit-and-run after a good Samaritan followed and confronted him. The eyewitness said he was happy to help bring justice to the victim's family, but the horrific images from the event will always be with him.More >>
A truck driver is behind bars in a deadly hit-and-run after a good Samaritan followed and confronted him. The eyewitness said he was happy to help bring justice to the victim's family, but the horrific images from the event will always be with him.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Saturday in the 1400 block of Shelby Drive, Memphis police confirm.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Saturday in the 1400 block of Shelby Drive, Memphis police confirm.More >>
During one of the longest wars in American history, the United States lost over 58,220 service members.More >>
During one of the longest wars in American history, the United States lost over 58,220 service members.More >>
The Memphis Police Association came together with the community Saturday to promote peace.More >>
The Memphis Police Association came together with the community Saturday to promote peace.More >>
It's something that many might take for granted: a bed of our own to sleep on. But sadly, many don't have that luxury, including kids here in the Mid-South.More >>
It's something that many might take for granted: a bed of our own to sleep on. But sadly, many don't have that luxury, including kids here in the Mid-South.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>