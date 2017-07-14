Man follows, confronts driver of 18-wheeler after fatal hit-and-run

A truck driver is behind bars in a deadly hit-and-run after a good Samaritan followed and confronted him.

The eyewitness said he was happy to help bring justice to the victim's family, but the horrific images from the event will always be with him.

Winchester and Kirby became the scene of a gruesome death Friday evening as a body of an older woman lay in the road.

The witness, who asked to remain anonymous, described the horrific things he saw.

“She was crossing through traffic, not the crosswalk,” said the witness. “When the light changed, he bumped her and she went down. I believe all the tires and everything hit her. But the guy just kept rolling.”

The man said he looked around as the truck left the scene, then he jumped in his car and started following him.

“I had to go fast to catch up with him,” he said.

Miles later, he finally caught up with the driver and confronted him.

“He got real irate about it, belligerent and everything,” he said. “’Get away from me, I didn't hit nobody!’ And he even denied that he was going down Kirby. I said ‘no you've been down Kirby because I followed you,’” he said.

The driver got so mad, that the man left to avoid any more confrontation and went back to the scene, giving police the driver’s license plate. Police tracked down the truck and identified the driver as 54-year-old Billie Saffold, who lives in Virginia.

“Whether he saw her or not I don't know but it was no slowing down or nothing,” said the witness.

Winchester and Kirby is the same area where an 18-year-old University of Memphis student was hit and killed in a hit-and-run in April.

“Of course it's dangerous,” the witness said. “It's a lot of traffic. Very dangerous.”

The man said what he did was his civic duty, helping bring justice to a woman's family. As much as he wishes he could move on, he said he'll never get the image of her being run over out of his mind.

“You can't forget that, I'm 60 years old,” he said. “I've never seen something like that. Devastating.”

In the police report, officers claimed to find bodily fluids on the back of the truck.

Meanwhile, Scaffold has already posted his $1,000 bond and is due in court on Monday at 9 a.m.

The pedestrian has not been identified at this time because no next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.