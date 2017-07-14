Driver of 18-wheeler in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run arrested

An 18-wheeler hit and killed a pedestrian, and the driver refused to stop. The driver has been taken into custody by police and they have possession of the truck.

Memphis Police Department said the hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Winchester Road and Kirby Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The pedestrian died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the 18-wheeler continued driving.

