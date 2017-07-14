WATCH: Dateline NBC presents 'The Fire Inside'

Dateline NBC's 'The Fire Inside' airs on Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. on WMC5. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

For the third time in a year, a fire in Bergen County, New Jersey is used to cover a murderer's tracks.

Is this latest murder the work of a serial killer or is it personal?

Andrea Canning reports Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. CST on WMC5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.