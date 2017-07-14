5 Great Things: Baseball, music, and food -- oh my!

The heat and humidity of July has settled upon our area so, what better way to avoid the heat than by sitting back somewhere cool and looking back on the 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Memphis native and NBA player Tarik Black is the player behind Transformation 50 basketball and life skills camp at Black's Alma-mater, Ridgeway High School. In addition to coaching the boys in basketball, Black also spoke with them on networking, dating, and communicating with police. Black said that's one of the goals of this camp: to bridge the communication between officers and the communities they serve.



The former University of Memphis and L.A. Lakers player said he also wanted to show the youth of Memphis they don't have to make a choice between education and athletics.

Caesar's Foundation donated a delivery vehicle to Meals on Wheels and Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA). The donation gives Meals on Wheels in the Mid-South its 60th delivery vehicle, and it comes at a time when the group's services are needed more than ever. According to Feeding America more than 400,000 Mid-Southerners need help--many of them are senior citizens.



Thanks to Meals on Wheels, those seniors are getting fed nutritious meals.

A world-renowned Memphis music studio is celebrating its 60th anniversary in style! Royal Studios announced the launch of a three-part musical series for the milestone. On July 28, they will pay homage to patriarch Willie Mitchell, followed by a free show at Levitt Shell in October. Finally, there will be a star-studded celebration at the Orpheum in November.

On-the-job training opened the door for Dustin Smith to start his own business. Smith now owns his own company, Smith's Plumbing Services. Since he knows how valuable technical and mechanical skills can be, Smith is hoping to help others unclog their career drain.

He's looking to hire a high school graduate to accept a full plumbing scholarship to Moore Tech College.

A team of Memphis teenagers took a trip to New Orleans to play in a Major League Baseball sponsored tournament in New Orleans. The team is made up of inner city children between 13 and 14 years old. They're part of MLB's Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program (R.B.I.). MLB said the program is designed to increase participation and interest in baseball and softball among under-served youth, encourage academic participation and achievement, increase number of talented athletes prepared to play in college and minor leagues, promote greater inclusion of minorities into the mainstream of the game, and teach the value of teamwork.

