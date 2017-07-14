Mom, aunt scare off would-be kidnappers

The court date for a man who confessed to killing a woman in 2016 has been delayed a month.More >>
Quick action by an East Memphis family may have saved a 6-year-old girl from being kidnapped.More >>
A 51-year-old cook at the county jail is on the other side of the bars.More >>
A former gang member is working to turn around lives of middle school students. He's working side-by-side with them.More >>
A Memphis company is planning to expand operations and pour a major investment into Shelby County - which includes more jobs.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.More >>
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.More >>
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.More >>
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
