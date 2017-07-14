Mom, aunt scare off would-be kidnappers

Jakailya was learning how to ride her new bike when the maroon car pulled up beside her (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Quick action by an East Memphis family may have saved a 6-year-old girl from being kidnapped.

According to police, the attempted abduction happened McDuff Avenue on Thursday night.

Laquisha Evans said while her little niece Jakailya was outside playing in the neighborhood, she was being watched.

Jakailya was learning how to ride her new bike, but her family noticed a suspicious car parked on the street.

“It was a burgundy car on the side of the street, just right there, just sitting there,” Evans said.

Minutes later, the man inside the car rolled down the window.

“He told the girl [driver] to unlock the door so he could get that little girl, he was talking about me,” Jakailya said.

Jakailya's mother and aunt saw it happen and ran outside screaming and yelling at the car. The man and woman immediately took off down the road, narrowly missing her son, who was playing basketball.

“I'm talking about sped off like somebody had them on a high-speed chase,” Evans said.

This is the third attempted kidnapping report made to Memphis Police in the last three days. One report claimed a man walked up to a girl Tuesday on Keel Ave while rubbing his groin.

On Wednesday, another girl claims she was kidnapped walking home from school but eventually escaped.

Police don't believe any of the reports are related.

“Why is y'all taking people's kids?” Evans asked. “Leave people's kid alone!”

Now this family is afraid to let their children play outside in their neighborhood, and they hope police catch the suspects before they strike again.

“She was blessed for her to not get took,” Evans said. “But guess what? It might be another child today or tomorrow and they get them. So watch your kids!”

Police said the car is a maroon four-door Toyota. So far, police have not made any arrests.

