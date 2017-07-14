One truancy at a time: Former gang member works to change lives

DeAngelo Collier is a former gang member working as a truancy officer now. He is wanting to change the lives of students. (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Deangelo Collier is a former gang member who is now a truancy officer. He's working to change the lives of others (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

A former gang member is working to turn around lives of middle school students. He's working side-by-side with them.

"I'm a former gang member and I've been to jail before because I was hanging around the wrong crowd," Deangelo Collier said.

Collier has made some big changes and turned his life around and he's hoping to do the same for others.

He said in 2014 he reached his breaking point.

"My little brother died of gun violence and I knew I had to make a change and I knew that I had to give my life to God," Collier said.

At the age of 23, he's working as a truancy officer and encouraging kids to stay in school and make positive choices.

"I said 'what's up man, this is not the way to go. These gang members don't care about you'," Collier said he told the students.

He said he can relate to them after living the rough life. His work at Georgian Hills Middle School has helped to reduce the truancy rate by 25 percent this past school year.

The school now has a 21.4 percent truancy rate.

"I think that has contributed to the work that Mr. Collier has done in that school," Truancy Program Director Megan Pietrowski said.

Pietrowski is Collier's supervisor.

"They can easily relate to him and he has been a huge benefit," Pietrowski said.

Collier hopes his story can encourage others and has a message for people heading down the wrong path.

"You're only going to end up in jail or the cemetery if you hang with the wrong crowd," he said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.