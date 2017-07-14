Thomas & Betts to expand, create 90 new jobs

A Memphis company is planning to expand operations and pour a major investment into Shelby County - which includes more jobs.

Thomas & Betts officials announced Friday their company will be expanding its operations and consolidating its R&D functions to a new location in Memphis.

The global industrial technology leader will invest $20.7 million and create 90 new jobs in the county.

Thomas & Betts is a member of the ABB Group. Representatives from the ABB Group, Thomas & Betts, along with Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe joined together for the announcement on Friday.

"I want to thank ABB and Thomas & Betts for expanding in Memphis and for creating 90 new jobs in Shelby County," Rolfe said. "The manufacturing sector in Tennessee has gained over 46,000 jobs since 2011. I appreciate Thomas & Betts for continuing the momentum of the manufacturing sector for our state, and I look forward to our continued partnership."

Thomas & Betts is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of essential components used to manage the connection, distribution, transmission, and reliability of electrical power.

The company boasts a portfolio of 200,000 products that are marketed under more than 45 premium product brands.

"Memphis and Thomas & Betts have been partners for over a quarter century," Franklin Sullivan, lead division manager ABB Electrification Products Division, said. "We have found it to be a perfect place to do business, with a hard-working, highly educated workforce. We're pleased to be beginning a new chapter in our history here."

