County jail cook arrested for having sex with an inmate

A 51-year-old cook at the county jail is on the other side of the bars.

Susan Iwema, a Corinth kitchen cook at the Alcorn County jail, was arrested for having sexual relations with a prison inmate.

She is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime for sexual activity between an employee and an inmate.

Iwema has been banned from the jail.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.