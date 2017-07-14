Hotel refunds mom after bed bug complaints

A mother claims her daughter's sleep over party at a hotel was dirty and infested.

Tameka Hunt, a Memphis mother, posted on Facebook about their hotel nightmare.

Hunt said she set up a Saturday night sleepover for her 17-yearold daughter's birthday and saw the room.

“There was pubic hair in the toilet and pubic hair in the shower,” Hunt said.

She said housekeeping spot cleaned the area, but the next morning things got worse.

“Went down to eat breakfast and I noticed red spots all over the girls,” Hunt said.

Hunt said the origin of the marks was a mystery until they uncovered the cause when they returned to their room.

“They pulled the covers back and not only was it bed bugs, it was spiders and it was ants,” Hunt said. “They're just terrified at the moment, you have to remember these are 17, 16-year-old teenagers.”

Hunt said she's reached out every day since then, even to Hilton's corporate office.

We also reached out to Hilton, who sent this statement:

"The management of hotel takes the issue of bed bugs very seriously as the safety and comfort of our guests are our top priority. We share a concern with keeping insects out of the hotel and upon receiving the information, we immediately contact our licensed pest control company and ordered a thorough inspection of the guest room. The guest room in question was inspected and the results were negative for any bed bug activity. Our goal is for each of our guests to enjoy their stay in our comfortable surroundings and as such we have been in contact with the guest to resolve the matter to her satisfaction."

Hunt said almost a week later the general manager called her to apologize and gave her a full refund.

She said she's also reaching out the health department with her complaint.

“Everyone needs to be aware of what could happen,” Hunt said.

