Court date for man charged with 2016 murder delayed

An abandoned house that caught fire Tuesday morning quickly turned into a crime scene when officers found a body inside.

An abandoned house that caught fire Tuesday morning quickly turned into a crime scene when officers found a body inside.

A father is searching for answers a year after his daughter was killed in a fire.

A father is searching for answers a year after his daughter was killed in a fire.

Flowers in the spot Khadijah was killed. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Flowers in the spot Khadijah was killed. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The family of a murdered Memphis woman is seeking justice after a man was arrested for killing their loved one.

The family of a murdered Memphis woman is seeking justice after a man was arrested for killing their loved one.

Family closer to justice after man arrested, confesses to 2016 murder

Family closer to justice after man arrested, confesses to 2016 murder

The court date for a man who confessed to killing a woman in 2016 has been delayed a month.

Cordell Walton, 22, is charged with the murder of Khadijah Perry.

Walton was taken into custody Wednesday, over a year after the murder.

Perry was killed in March 2016 and her body was found in a burned Frayser home. Police reports show her cause of death was a gunshot wound and not by the house fire.

On March 1, 2016, firefighters discovered Perry's body inside the burned Frayser home. Investigators said a witness identified Walton as the person responsible for Perry's death and gave a written statement detailing how Walton committed the murder.

Walton's new court date is set for August 14.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.