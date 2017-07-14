Court date for man charged with 2016 murder delayed - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Court date for man charged with 2016 murder delayed

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Cordell Walton (SOURCE: SCSO) Cordell Walton (SOURCE: SCSO)
Khadijah Perry (SOURCE: Family) Khadijah Perry (SOURCE: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The court date for a man who confessed to killing a woman in 2016 has been delayed a month.

Cordell Walton, 22, is charged with the murder of Khadijah Perry.

Walton was taken into custody Wednesday, over a year after the murder.

Perry was killed in March 2016 and her body was found in a burned Frayser home. Police reports show her cause of death was a gunshot wound and not by the house fire.

On March 1, 2016, firefighters discovered Perry's body inside the burned Frayser home. Investigators said a witness identified Walton as the person responsible for Perry's death and gave a written statement detailing how Walton committed the murder.

Walton's new court date is set for August 14.

