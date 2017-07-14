2nd annual block party promotes peace

Encouraging peace is the message behind the Safe Summer Block Party in Hickory Hill. it's the second year for the anti-violence event.

The party featured food, fun, and yes, even camels. But, the activities aren't the only reason this block party was so special.

Motivational speakers and community organizations were there to inspire youth.

Shelby County Commissioners, Memphis Police Department C.O.P. (Community Outreach Program), City of Memphis Youth Services, and Shelby County school leaders were all on hand to promote the messages of bettering the community.

WMC’s Felicia Bolton will have more on the festivities and explain why this block party is so necessary for the Memphis community tonight on the News at 10 p.m.

