Memphis musician set to take FedExForum stage

Memphian and national music star Kameron Whalum is ready to return to the stage in his hometown.

Whalum, who is part of Bruno Mars' band, will perform at FedExForum in September.

With more than 100 million people watching, the world got to see Whalum doing his thing during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016.

While there's likely not a bigger stage, Whalum was not intimidated by the Super Bowl. A lot of that is because he comes from a long line of musicians.

"My first concert ever was one of my uncle's concerts when I was a kid," Whalum recalled.

The son of a preacher, Whalum grew up playing for his youth choir.

He attended Memphis City Schools and went off to college at a jazz and contemporary school in New York where he got his big break.

He ditched school to audition for Bruno as a trombonist.

"I called my parents and asked could I leave school and that was like six years ago," Whalum said.

Now, Whalum and the band are preparing to tour with Bruno Mars and will make a stop in Memphis.

"It's bigger and better! My role has grown with the band; the music is great," Whalum said.

Memphis is a music city and Whalum said if you think you have what it takes to make it big, go for it.

"Just keep at it and don't let anybody tell you it's not going to happen," Whalum said.

