Mother turns tragedy into action by creating non-profit to help others

A mother lost her child in a house fire. She's now turned that pain around to help others.

Jamell Matthews lost her only child, Taylor Matthews, in a house fire on Nelson Avenue two years ago.

"I definitely finally starting to process the things that are going on," Matthews said. "A little bit of heaviness."

After taking some time to reflect, she decided to turn tragedy into triumph by starting the non-profit "Taylor's World".

It works on fire prevention programs and to provide coping resources to help them move forward from tragedies in their lives.

"We just want them to know that there's a safe place that you can come and we want to help you and point you in the right direction," Matthews said.

The non-profit is starting an empowerment conference that runs from Friday through Sunday. It provides young adults resources to reach their goals.

The final day of the conference is the two year anniversary of her daughter's passing.

"I feel like if people can look at me and know that I have literally dealt with the worse of worst hurts and I still find a way to smile," Matthews said.

It's a smile inspired by Taylor and the better world her mother hopes to create.

