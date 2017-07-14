Oldest WW2 veteran becomes honorary Peabody Duckmaster

Overton with the Peabody Duckmaster (Source: Facebook.com/peabodyducks)

The nation's oldest World War II veteran is honoring Memphis with a visit.

Richard Overton became the honorary Duckmaster at The Peabody on Friday.

Overton is 111 years old. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1940 and served until his retirement in 1945.

Overton is the subject of a yet-to-be-released documentary by Mid-South filmmaker, Genene Walker.

He is also the second oldest man in America.

