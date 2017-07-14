Rain for your weekend; Amazing surveillance video; Coach of golf phenom

Good evening,

Weather Update:

Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers is tracking chance of storms throughout your Saturday. Plus he’ll have an updated look at our 7-day forecast.

What we’re working on:

Clever criminals broke into a Memphis business through the roof and it was all caught on camera. See the unusual handoff and the item taken to help with their disguise, tonight at 10.

A 15-year-old Memphis golfer has advanced at the U.S. Women’s Open in New Jersey. Tonight at 10, her amazing journey as told by her Mid-South coach.

Top headlines/trending:

First Alert: Interactive Radar

StormTrack Doppler 5 (Multiple Views)

‘Cow Killer’ and its dangerous sting has been spotted around the US

Hotel refunds mom after bed bug complaints

Police: Couple committed sex acts in public places, recorded them

