BLM to hold Darrius Stewart memorial service on anniversary of his death

A man is dead after being shot by a Memphis police officer late Friday night.

A man is dead after being shot by a Memphis police officer late Friday night.

Family: Officer killed 19-year-old after mistaking him for someone else

Family: Officer killed 19-year-old after mistaking him for someone else

After months of investigations and legal arguments, the public can now look over all the evidence surrounding Stewart's killing.

After months of investigations and legal arguments, the public can now look over all the evidence surrounding Stewart's killing.

A 19-year-old killed after a traffic stop in Memphis by a police officer will be remembered on Monday.

Darrius Stewart was killed July 17, 2015, when MPD officer Connor Schilling stopped the vehicle for a traffic stop and discovered active warrants had been issued for the teen.

Investigators said Stewart started fighting with the officer before he was shot.

Schilling was granted retirement a year later and no administrative hearing was conducted to see if proper procedure was followed.

Monday's memorial service for Stewart will be at the New Direction Church on Winchester Road beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.