Friday evening storms leave 1,800 without power

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Storms rolled through the Mid-South Friday evening and left many without power.

Although the storms were not severe and consisted mostly of just rain, MLGW reports 1,840 people were still without power at 9:30 p.m.

The majority of the outages appeared to be in the I-240 and Highway 385 area.

