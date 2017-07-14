Friday evening storms leave 1,800 without power

Storms rolled through the Mid-South Friday evening and left many without power.More >>
The nation's oldest World War II veteran is honoring Memphis with a visit.More >>
Thieves made off with rolls of lottery tickets after gaining entry to a Memphis business through the ceiling.More >>
A fatal house fire changed one family's life forever, but now they're working to help others in that same situation.More >>
Quick action by an East Memphis family may have saved a 6-year-old girl from being kidnapped.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."More >>
