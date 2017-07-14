Loved ones hold prayer vigil for 3-year-old shot, killed

Tragedy struck at the New Horizon Apartments when a 3-year-old got hold of his father's gun.

The father of the 3-year-old boy who shot himself and later died has been charged in the death.

A devastated family stood hand in hand, sang songs, and remembered the life of a little boy who was taken too soon.

The family of 3-year-old Kash Sharp remembered the little boy's life while working to deal with the pain of his death, and the circumstances of his death.

Kash was shot and killed last Saturday in what the father is calling an accident - but the father now faces charges.

The prayer vigil was held at New Horizon Apartments in front of the building where Kash was killed. Police were called to the building following reports the child shot himself but Kash's father, 25-year-old Cortez Wilkerson, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the child's death.

As police investigate what happened at that apartment, the family is standing behind Wilkerson.

Kash's mother even posted a video of Kash and Wilkerson at an amusement park with the caption "This man was a great father, not a monster."

From singing Jesus Loves Me to reciting the Lord's Prayer, loved ones gathered to pray and support each other during this tragic time.

"I couldn't imagine what she [mother] is feeling, what the family is feeling, so all you can do is say I'm here, whatever it is, I'm here," New Horizons Apartments general manager Keisha Carr said.

The funeral for Kash will take place Saturday at Christ Baptist Church on Mickey Drive.

