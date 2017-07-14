Basketball star Tarik Black hosts ‘Righteous Revolution’ rally

A Mid-South basketball star finished his week by injecting positivity into the Memphis community.

Tarik Black held his first-ever "Righteous Revolution" rally on Friday, and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was among the attendees.

Black said it's all about inspiring and uplifting people to jump into action when it comes to bettering their community, particularly the Bluff City.

“Well, I'd like to say to the community to get involved, to help out,” Black said. “We all talk about having a better Memphis, we all talk about the potential this city has, but we all know with potential, it takes hard work to reach and we've talked about it long enough. Now it's time to act on it.”

Earlier this week, Black held a camp meant to teach dozens of youth important life skills.

