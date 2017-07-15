Tigers' Norvell hosts different kind of coaching clinic

University of Memphis head coach Mike Norvell came up with a unique way to share ideas by hosting the first annual Open Mike Night on Thursday at the Tigers' Murphy Athletic Complex.

This is not your ordinary golf clinic -- with college coaches talking while drinking of a few beers.

More of a beer tasting event, Norvell said what's better way to trade X's and O's with fellows in the profession than over a brew or two.

"We're here for this community," Norvell said. "That's something since the day that I took the job here has been probably one of the most enjoyable things. It's just the way the community has embraced our coaching staff. The overall excitement for what this football team means to the city of Memphis."

Norvell has another clinic set for next Thursday at the complex.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.