Two Memphians make cut at U.S. Women's Open

Heck (L) and Steen (R) (Source: University of Memphis/AJGAGolf)

Two Memphians competing in the 2017 U.S. Women's Open made the weekend cut.

15-year-old Rachel Heck, a St. Agnes Academy student, shot 2-over-par and is currently tied for 52nd.

Marissa Steen, 27, a graduate of the University of Memphis, shot a 1-under-par and is tied for 21st.

Heck, the youngest competitor in the field, will tee off Saturday at 9:27 a.m. with fellow teenage American amateur Brooke Seay.

Steen is scheduled to tee off at 12:45 p.m. with Scotland-native Catriona Matthew.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.