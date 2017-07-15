City Watch canceled, missing 14-year-old boy found - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City Watch canceled, missing 14-year-old boy found

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The City Watch issued by Memphis Police Department for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled. 

Dylan Regenold has been found safe after he was last seen at the Memphis Recovery Center located at the corner of Poplar Avenue and North Montgomery Street at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

MPD thanks the public's assistance in locating him. 

