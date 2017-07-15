City Watch issued for missing 14-year-old boy

A City Watch has been issued by Memphis Police Department for a missing 14-year-old.

Dylan Reginold was last seen at his home at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said Reginold ran away from his home and has not been seen since.

Reginold has been diagnosed with ADHD and suffers from depression, according to MPD.

Reginold is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray sweats.

If you see Reginold, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.