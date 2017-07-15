City Watch issued for missing 14-year-old boy

A City Watch has been issued by Memphis Police Department for a missing 14-year-old.More >>
A City Watch has been issued by Memphis Police Department for a missing 14-year-old.More >>
Two Memphians competing in the 2017 U.S. Women's Open made the weekend cut.More >>
Two Memphians competing in the 2017 U.S. Women's Open made the weekend cut.More >>
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
An 18-wheeler hit and killed a pedestrian, and the driver refused to stop. The driver has been taken into custody by police and they now have possession of the truck.More >>
An 18-wheeler hit and killed a pedestrian, and the driver refused to stop. The driver has been taken into custody by police and they now have possession of the truck.More >>
Storms rolled through the Mid-South Friday evening and left many without power.More >>
Storms rolled through the Mid-South Friday evening and left many without power.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>