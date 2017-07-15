City Watch issued for missing 14-year-old boy

A City Watch has been issued by Memphis Police Department for a missing 14-year-old.

Dylan Regenold was last seen at the Memphis Recovery Center located at the corner of Poplar Avenue and North Montgomery Street at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said Regenold left the Memphis Recovery Center and has not been seen since.

Regenold has been diagnosed with ADHD and suffers from depression, according to MPD.

Regenold is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 147 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweats, and black Adidas shoes.

If you see Regenold, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.