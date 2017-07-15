City Watch issued for missing 14-year-old boy

A City Watch has been issued by Memphis Police Department for a missing 14-year-old.More >>
A City Watch has been issued by Memphis Police Department for a missing 14-year-old.More >>
Two Memphians competing in the 2017 U.S. Women's Open made the weekend cut.More >>
Two Memphians competing in the 2017 U.S. Women's Open made the weekend cut.More >>
Storms rolled through the Mid-South Friday evening and left many without power.More >>
Storms rolled through the Mid-South Friday evening and left many without power.More >>
An 18-wheeler hit and killed a pedestrian, and the driver refused to stop. The driver has been taken into custody by police and they now have possession of the truck.More >>
An 18-wheeler hit and killed a pedestrian, and the driver refused to stop. The driver has been taken into custody by police and they now have possession of the truck.More >>
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee indicted a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for soliciting a person to murder a witness.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>