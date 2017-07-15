‘Hope to Dream’ program gives beds to kids in need

It's something that many might take for granted: a bed of our own to sleep on.

But sadly, many don't have that luxury, including kids here in the Mid-South.

On Saturday, the Memphis Tigers and Ashley Homestore gave those less fortunate kids the surprise of a lifetime.

"These kids... to see them run on the field of the Liberty Bowl was pretty special to start building those relationships," said Memphis Tigers coach Mike Norvell.

Fifty little Tigers from around the city of Memphis had the chance to try on some jerseys and be Memphis football players for the day.

"It's about the experience...run the field of the Liberty Bowl, play catch with Anthony Miller... some of our best players," Norvell said.

It's an experience that they will remember forever and an experience with a huge surprise that they had no idea about.

"I'm excited because I don't have to share my bed anymore," said Kennadi, who received a bed.

Todd Garten, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Ashley Homestore, wanted to bring the Hope to Dream program to the kids of Memphis to help them experience something they wouldn't experience on their own.

"We also want them to know that they are worthy of investing in and they are not forgotten and just because their current circumstance might not be great that doesn't define who they are," Garten said.

The kids also received their own bed sets and pillows to go with their new beds.

"Just seeing them benefit from things like this... it's just a great feeling being a part of it," said U of M wide receiver Anthony Miller.

"We're honored to be able to come back and give back and you see the type of role model you can be," Norvell said.

