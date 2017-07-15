Citizens, loved ones, veterans pay respects to the fallen at Traveling Vietnam Wall

During one of the longest wars in American history, the United States lost over 58,220 service members.More >>
During one of the longest wars in American history, the United States lost over 58,220 service members.More >>
The Memphis Police Association came together with the community Saturday to promote peace.More >>
The Memphis Police Association came together with the community Saturday to promote peace.More >>
It's something that many might take for granted: a bed of our own to sleep on. But sadly, many don't have that luxury, including kids here in the Mid-South.More >>
It's something that many might take for granted: a bed of our own to sleep on. But sadly, many don't have that luxury, including kids here in the Mid-South.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
The City Watch issued by Memphis Police Department for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled.More >>
The City Watch issued by Memphis Police Department for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.More >>