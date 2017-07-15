Man critical after Shelby Dr. stabbing

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Saturday in the 1400 block of Shelby Drive, Memphis police confirm.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Saturday in the 1400 block of Shelby Drive, Memphis police confirm.More >>
During one of the longest wars in American history, the United States lost over 58,220 service members.More >>
During one of the longest wars in American history, the United States lost over 58,220 service members.More >>
The Memphis Police Association came together with the community Saturday to promote peace.More >>
The Memphis Police Association came together with the community Saturday to promote peace.More >>
It's something that many might take for granted: a bed of our own to sleep on. But sadly, many don't have that luxury, including kids here in the Mid-South.More >>
It's something that many might take for granted: a bed of our own to sleep on. But sadly, many don't have that luxury, including kids here in the Mid-South.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
Hot dog products have been recalled by Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.More >>
Hot dog products have been recalled by Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>