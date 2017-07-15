Man critical after Shelby Drive stabbing

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Saturday in the 1400 block of Shelby Drive, Memphis Police Department confirms.

The stabbing happened shortly before 7 p.m.

Police said they know who the suspect is, but they are not in custody at this time.

It is unknown what led to the stabbing and what connection the suspect has with the victim.

WMC Action News 5 will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.