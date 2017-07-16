Beth Harwell announces candidacy for governor in 2018

The 2018 governor's race in Tennessee added a new name to the list on Sunday.

Tennessee's Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Beth Harwell announced her campaign for governor of Tennessee.

“Tennessee needs someone who possesses the experience from day one to lead our state to the next level and who has a steady hand when challenges come our way,” Harwell said in a release. “As governor, I will lead on jobs, cutting taxes, guaranteeing every child has a great school, and ensuring our Tennessee values are protected. Every Tennessean should have every opportunity to succeed and prosper in our state. That's why I am running to be Tennessee’s next governor."

Harwell joins fellow Republican candidates Mae Beavers, Randy Boyd, and Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Karl Dean as those who have announced they're running for governor.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.