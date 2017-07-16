Woman found dead in Millington

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead woman found in Millington.

The body was found at 437 Port Haven Dr., located just east of Raleigh Millington Road on Sunday.

SCSO said a woman's body was found at a home where she lived with her boyfriend.

There have been at least two reports of domestic violence at the home in the past, according to SCSO.

SCSO said they are treating it as a death investigation as of 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

