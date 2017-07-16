Shooting in Binghampton leaves one man dead - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shooting in Binghampton leaves one man dead

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is dead after a shooting in Binghampton at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Faxon Avenue between Baltic Street and Pope Street.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not been positively identified at this point.

No arrests have been made, but police said the suspect may be driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Powered by Frankly