Shooting in Binghampton leaves one man dead

A man is dead after a shooting in Binghampton at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Faxon Avenue between Baltic Street and Pope Street.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not been positively identified at this point.

No arrests have been made, but police said the suspect may be driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.