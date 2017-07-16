Police investigate deadly shooting in Binghampton

A man was found shot to death in Binghampton at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Faxon Avenue between Baltic Street and Pope Street.

The man was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and when they went outside, they saw the man bleeding and lying on the ground in front of the house.

Residents said the neighborhood is rough and even though it’s near a police precinct, crime is a regular occurrence.

One man who heard the gunshots said this is the third homicide in the four years he’s lived there that he’s seen firsthand.

“I heard a lot of gunshots, like four or five of them like real loud,” the neighbor said. “Pow pow pow, that's how I knew it was so close to my house. I came out on the porch, I look to my left, I see the gentleman laying on the ground rolling around like screaming in agony.”

Memphis police said this is 99th criminal homicide so far this year. At the same point last year, there were 117 criminal homicides.

People in the neighborhood said even with homicides down so far this year, they still don't feel safer.

The victim has not been positively identified at this point.

No arrests have been made, but police said the suspect may be driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

