Victim identified in deadly Binghampton shooting

A man was found shot to death in Binghampton at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Faxon Avenue between Baltic Street and Pope Street.

Family identified the man as 38-year-old Tony Lofton. He was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and when they went outside, they saw the man bleeding and lying on the ground in front of the house.

Residents said the neighborhood is rough and even though it’s near a police precinct, crime is a regular occurrence.

One man who heard the gunshots said this is the third homicide in the four years he’s lived there that he’s seen firsthand.

“I heard a lot of gunshots, like four or five of them like real loud,” the neighbor said. “Pow pow pow, that's how I knew it was so close to my house. I came out on the porch, I look to my left, I see the gentleman laying on the ground rolling around like screaming in agony.”

Memphis police said this is 99th criminal homicide so far this year. At the same point last year, there were 117 criminal homicides.

People in the neighborhood said even with homicides down so far this year, they still don't feel safer.

"The same crap is going on," the neighbor. "They see what they see but they not living over here. They not seeing what we're going through."

Neighbors said they live in fear in this neighborhood with lots of crime.

How rough is it? Both people we talked to were afraid to show their face.

"You always see blue lights around this neighborhood," one neighbor said. "Kinda scary because you never know when a stray bullet is going to come through the window."

"It's rough over here," said another. "You don't know the impact or the causes you putting on people that don't have anything to do with the situation. You putting our families and stuff in jeopardy.”

No arrests have been made, but police said the suspect may be driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

