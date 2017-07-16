Man in critical condition after shooting in Southeast Memphis

Memphis Police Department responded to a man down call just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived on the scene, at 3520 Grey Bark Dr. off Tchulahoma Road, they found man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

