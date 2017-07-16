Heck holds steady in final round of U.S. Open

With a consistent approach all week, Memphis native and St. Agnes Academy sophomore Rachel Heck finished her first appearance at the U.S. Women's Open at 2-over-290.

At only 15 years old, Heck grabbed headlines as the youngest competitor in this year's field.

She bested many veterans, as she made the cut into the weekend rounds, and shot even-par 72 on Sunday to finish in a six-way tie for 33rd place on the leaderboard.

Overall, Heck posted rounds of 72-74-72-72.

Heck adds the U.S. Women's Open appearance to an already impressive resume.

She won the TSSAA Division II-AA girls state title last September and was named the USA Today High School Female Golfer of the Year this June.

Former Memphis Tiger Marissa Steen finished her appearance in the event at 8-over 296.

South Korean Sung-Hyun Park won the tournament at 11-under 277.

