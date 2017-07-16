Man found dead in vehicle at gas station - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

breaking

Man found dead in vehicle at gas station

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Shell gas station Sunday afternoon.

The man was found unresponsive in a vehicle near the gas pumps at the station in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue, near the intersection of Hollywood Street and Jackson Avenue.

No foul play is suspected at this time, and police said the case appears to be a medical call only.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly