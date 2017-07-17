Military crash update, Heat is on this week, tax cut or tax hike to be decided, job fair is set

Good Monday morning!

Today marks one week since the military plane crash in Leflore County that killed 16 servicemen. We have volunteers helping those investigating the crash also a fund has been set up for the victims' families. An update on the situation this morning on WMC.

Shelby County commissioners are expected to approve the property tax rate for the next fiscal year at their meeting this afternoon. Commissioners have been battling back and forth over a $4.13 or $4.10 rate.

A Memphis career fair is offering up jobs with starting salaries of $70,000. Some of the job opportunities will include retail managers, insurance sales, pharmaceutical sales, mortgage brokers and more. We have details including when and where.

New legislation in Mississippi would allow sports gambling, but there are limits and restrictions proposed. We'll explain details of the bill this morning.

Honda has issued yet another recall-- this time for accords produced between 2013 and 2016.

An Ole Miss student had lady luck on her side when she hit the jackpot at a Tunica casino over the weekend. We'll explain what happened..

Weather:

