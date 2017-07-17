Memphis woman among 4 killed in violence stemming from custody battle

A Memphis woman who moved to Greenville, South Carolina became victim to homicide in what appears to have stemmed from a "broken marriage and ongoing issues connected with the break up."

The alleged shooter also took her own life, but not before killing her own two children.

Meredith Rahme, 28, graduated from University of Memphis and worked at International Paper, according to her LinkedIn profile.

According to FOX Carolina, Rahme was shot by another woman as she exited her SUV in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

The shooter, identified by investigators as Jessica Edens, 36, was found dead in her Jeep, which was located outside of a gas station a few hours later. Her two children, Harper Edens, 5, and Hayden King, 9, were also found dead. A .40 caliber handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Chief Ken Miller said Edens' estranged husband, with whom she was in the middle of a custody battle over their child, lived at the same apartment complex as Rahme. The chief said his officers had been called to the apartment complex twice within three weeks of the murders in response to claims of harassment via text messages and social media. He said the harassment did not involved threats.

FOX Carolina also reports that police officers were also called to Edens' house the night before the killings, but did not see any cause for alarm when they arrived.

Meredith Rahme will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Memphis, Greenville Online reported.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.