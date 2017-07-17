Customer leaves rude note instead of tip at Memphis restaurant

A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
A Memphis woman who moved to Greenville, South Carolina became victim to homicide in what appears to have stemmed from a "broken marriage and ongoing issues connected with the break up."
A Memphis woman who moved to Greenville, South Carolina became victim to homicide in what appears to have stemmed from a "broken marriage and ongoing issues connected with the break up."
A store fire in Orange Mound is being investigated for possible arson.More >>
Combating violence one apartment complex at a time is the goal of one Memphis activist as he teams up with MPD to reduce crime at the city's most troubled complexes.More >>
A 19-year-old killed after a traffic stop in Memphis by a police officer will be remembered on Monday.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
A man has been arrested for attempted second degree murder after another man was found in the bathroom of LSU Digital Media Center with symptoms over a heroin overdose.More >>
