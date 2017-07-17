Customer leaves rude note instead of tip at Memphis restaurant

A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.

The note read, "We don't tip white ppl LOL"

WMC Action News 5's Tiffany Neely is reaching out to the server, the restaurant, and the person who left the note. See her full report on WMC Action News 5 at 5 p.m.

Friends said the server, Nathan, who received the mean note instead of a tip for his work, is a hard worker. They said he's saving money to try and get his own apartment.

While saving his money, Nathan is living out of his car and taking on extra work as often as possible.

To help him get his own apartment, Nathan's friends set up a GoFundMe account.

