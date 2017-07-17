Couple robbed at gunpoint, forced into trunk of their car

A couple was robbed at gunpoint in their driveway and forced into the trunk of their car, according to Memphis Police Department.

The robbery happened just after midnight Sunday at 2403 Vista Dr. between East Alcy Road and Ball Road.

Police said the couple, John and Amber Stokes, were approached by three black men wearing dark clothing and bandanas in their driveway.

The men instructed the couple to empty their pockets, taking their keys, a wallet, a purse, $750 in cash, and a cell phone, according to MPD.

Police said them men then, at gunpoint, made the couple get into the truck of their car.

The couple's son, John Stokes III, called police. When police arrived on the scene the couple had gotten out of the trunk, and Amber was being treated by Memphis Fire Department for an injury to her leg.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

