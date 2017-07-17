Women tells carjacker no, suspect flees

A women refused to be carjacked in Whitehaven on Saturday morning.

Memphis Police Department said a women was in her 2016 Honda Civic at the corner of Mill Branch Road and East Holmes Road around 5:40 a.m. when she was approached by an unknown suspect with a black gun demanding her vehicle.

The victim told the suspect no, and leaned on her horn, according to MPD.

Police said the suspect immediately ran away and got unto an unknown vehicle.

The victim told police that she was not injured nor touched during the incident.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.