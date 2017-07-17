Top 19 apartments for crime called police nearly 1,000 times over 90-day period

Memphis Police Department responded to nearly 1,000 calls at 19 apartment complexes over a 90 day period.

The department compiled the list of apartments for activists and confirmed the list for WMC Action News 5.

The crime numbers span February 6 - May 7.

New Horizon Apartments on Kingsgate Drive topped the list with 141 calls. The next closest apartment complex (Hillview Village Apartments) called police 71 times in the same period.

