Product with racial slur description removed from Walmart Marketplace

A product listed on Walmart Marketplace contained a racial slur in its description.

Walmart removed the listing after WMC Action News 5 contacted the company. However, the racial slur still appears when someone searches for the product on Google.

Walmart released the following statement:

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace. It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”

The product was Jagazi Natural's Full Cap Weaving Net. The brown color option was listed with the description "N*****-Brown."

Walmart Marketplace is a location where non-Walmart vendors can list their products for sale. The products are not Walmart products and are not sold in Walmart stores.

