NASA comes to Memphis offering rare opportunities

NASA is coming to Memphis to teach businesses how their work could benefit the space exploration company.

NASA representatives will be at Southwest Tennessee Community College on July 18.

NASA wants area businesses to come out and learn how they can become a NASA supplier, subcontractor, or service provider. Businesses that sign up will have a chance to meet with NASA contractors like Boeing, DXC Technology, and more.

The event is free from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. However, registration is required. Click here to register.

The event will be held at SWTCC's Nursing, Natural Sciences, and Biotechnology building auditorium.

NASA chose Southwest to host this inaugural forum in Memphis due to the strong business assistance that the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) at Southwest provides for free to hundreds of small business owners in the community each year.

