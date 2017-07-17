Code Orange alert issued for Mid-South on Tuesday

A Code Orange Air Quality Forecast Advisory will go into effect Tuesday in the Mid-South.

Shelby County Health Department, along with their contemporaries in Mississippi and Arkansas, issued the alert for Memphis, Crittenden County, Arkansas, and DeSoto County, Mississippi.

Ozone levels will reach the classification of "unhealthy for sensitive groups." That means active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

All modes of MATA transportation will be discounted to $0.25 on Tuesday.

