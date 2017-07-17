Court date rescheduled for 18-wheeler driver accused of killing pedestrian

A truck driver is behind bars in a deadly hit-and-run after a good Samaritan followed and confronted him. The eyewitness said he was happy to help bring justice to the victim's family, but the horrific images from the event will always be with him.

The court date has been rescheduled for the man charged with killing a pedestrian with an 18-wheeler and then leaving the scene.

Billie Saffold, 54, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

The 18-wheeler hit an older woman at the intersection. That woman later died from her injuries.

Witnesses said the woman was crossing through traffic and not using the crosswalk. They said the truck hit the woman after the red light changed.

Memphis Police Department says a witness followed the driver to a warehouse and told him that he hit someone at Kirby Parkway and Winchester Road.

Witnesses said the man denied hitting anyone to the Good Samaritan that followed him and refused to return to the scene of where the woman was hit. Police were eventually able to get his license's plate number and track him down.

Safford will be back in court next month.

